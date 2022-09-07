Scotland likely to miss bus fleet decarbonisation target

Scotland will likely miss its target to ditch diesel buses.

While the Scottish Government has set a target to remove the majority of diesel buses from public transport by the end of next year, a report by Transform Scotland found that nearly 16% of the current bus fleet will be electric or hydrogen by 2023.

The organisation’s analysis suggests that currently, there are approximately 280 zero-emission buses operating in Scotland and funding for another 325 has been awarded.

This will take the total number to just over 600 by the end of 2023.

Today, the Scottish Government is expected to publish its Programme for Government for 2022/23, which will include commitments on sustainable transport.