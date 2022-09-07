Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Scotland likely to miss bus fleet decarbonisation target

Scotland will not succeed in removing the majority of public buses from public service, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 7 September 2022
Image: J M Ritchie / Shutterstock

Scotland will likely miss its target to ditch diesel buses.

While the Scottish Government has set a target to remove the majority of diesel buses from public transport by the end of next year, a report by Transform Scotland found that nearly 16% of the current bus fleet will be electric or hydrogen by 2023.

The organisation’s analysis suggests that currently, there are approximately 280 zero-emission buses operating in Scotland and funding for another 325 has been awarded.

This will take the total number to just over 600 by the end of 2023.

Today, the Scottish Government is expected to publish its Programme for Government for 2022/23, which will include commitments on sustainable transport.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast