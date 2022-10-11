Statkraft announces its first UK green hydrogen project

The site of a former Royal Navy Armaments Depot in Pembrokeshire, Wales, will be transformed into a clean fuel hub for buses, Heavy Goods Vehicles, trains and industry.

The development of the facility marks Statkraft’s first green hydrogen project in the UK.

The plant, planned to be constructed on the site of a disused rail transfer shed, is predicted to generate approximately three tonnes of green hydrogen a day.

This is enough to run a single bus for more than 64,000 kilometres, the equivalent of making 350 journeys from Fishguard to Cardiff.

Matt Kelly, Head of RES eFuels, UK, European solar and wind at Statkraft UK, said: “We’re working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council, and despite being at an early stage of the project, we’re keen to hear what local people think.

“We’re determined that our renewable energy projects benefit local people more widely and have distributed over £2 million to communities near our projects.”

Councillor Paul Miller, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said: “Growing and nurturing renewable technology and industry right across the county, including in our more rural communities, is vital to ensure we position Pembrokeshire and the South West region at the heart of Wales’s renewable energy push.”