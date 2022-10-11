Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Emissions from heating of No10 soar amid energy crisis

Liz Truss’ and Kwasi Kwarteng’s flats have reportedly received an energy performance certificate rated “F”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 October 2022
The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have been urged to cut energy and carbon rapidly out of their official residencies.

According to the Daily Mail, Downing Street‘s energy rating has worsened as energy certificates for the buildings at Number 10, 11 and 12 show that they received a rating of “F”.

The analysis suggests the score had climbed from 106 to 150, with the average public building rated 100.

The report notes that in the final year of Boris Johnson’s premiership, carbon dioxide emissions from heating soared by nearly a third, from 174 to 226 tonnes.

The news follows calls from MPs for a public information campaign to help people cut their energy costs this winter.

Liz Truss had previously ruled out launching a £15 million campaign to encourage Britons to use less energy.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Despite the challenges with modernising often historic buildings, we have seen a halving of emissions across the government estate relative to 2010 levels.

“We are continuing to make the most energy-efficient and cost-effective use of government property, with measures like new lighting sensors, LED lighting, intelligent building management software and reducing water use.”

