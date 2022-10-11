Is trust the missing piece in customer satisfaction on energy suppliers?

Consumer trust in utility suppliers has plummeted in the energy crisis era.

That’s one of the key findings of a survey conducted by Ello Group which suggests nine-in-ten do not trust their suppliers.

The 1,000 consumer survey revealed that utilities, electricity and gas suppliers ranked among the worst-performing sectors when it comes to customer loyalty.

Respondents to the polling said their trust in brands would likely increase if brands offset the rising cost of living by absorbing some of the increasing costs through their supply chains, offering discounts and showing that they listen to their customers.

Michael Kalli, Managing Director of Ello Group, commented: “Utilities, such as water supply, gas and electricity, are essentials but our research clearly indicates customer trust and consequently customer loyalty is dwindling.”