bp pulse unveils plans for Gigahub EV fast-charging network

bp pulse has unveiled plans to establish a Gigahub fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) designed to serve ride-hailing and taxi fleets near US airports and high-demand locations.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is the first planned location in collaboration with Hertz, with the project partially funded by a $2 million (£1.7m) grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC).

The development of the Gigahub network supports bp’s goal of expanding its network of chargers to 100,000 by 2030 and follows a memorandum of understanding between bp pulse and Hertz to build charging infrastructure at the latter firm’s locations across North America.

According to the CEC, vehicles employed by California’s ride-hailing fleets make up 2.5% of the vehicle population but consume 30% of all public fast charging.

Vic Shao, President of bp pulse’s fleet division said: “More and more ride-hail and taxi fleets are making bold commitments to electrify. To do so successfully, they will need access to reliable EV charging. Our Gigahub network will provide a charging experience that is convenient and cost-optimised to drivers at airports across the country.”