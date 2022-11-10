Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy supplier warned about its finances

Delta Gas and Power has failed to prove it is financially resilient, Ofgem has said

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 10 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Ofgem has raised concerns over the financial resilience of Delta Gas and Power.

The energy regulator said the main concern underlying its provisional order was “Delta’s inability to have enough funding to meet ‘stress-test’ scenarios so they could effectively run a business for their customers”.

The company is a non-domestic energy supplier, serving 1,690 business customers.

Two weeks agoOfgem issued Delta Gas and Power a final order compelling the company to pay £530,000 in unpaid Renewables Obligations (RO).

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem’s Director for Enforcement and Emerging Issues, said: “Our robust risk assessments examine a supplier’s ability to provide customers with an essential service like energy and we have concerns about Delta’s finances.

“We regularly monitor suppliers’ compliance with financial resilience, operational and customer service obligations. Where suppliers do not comply with these obligations, we will not hesitate to take action.”

ELN has approached Delta Gas and Power for comment.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast