Energy supplier warned about its finances

Ofgem has raised concerns over the financial resilience of Delta Gas and Power.

The energy regulator said the main concern underlying its provisional order was “Delta’s inability to have enough funding to meet ‘stress-test’ scenarios so they could effectively run a business for their customers”.

The company is a non-domestic energy supplier, serving 1,690 business customers.

Two weeks ago, Ofgem issued Delta Gas and Power a final order compelling the company to pay £530,000 in unpaid Renewables Obligations (RO).

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem’s Director for Enforcement and Emerging Issues, said: “Our robust risk assessments examine a supplier’s ability to provide customers with an essential service like energy and we have concerns about Delta’s finances.

“We regularly monitor suppliers’ compliance with financial resilience, operational and customer service obligations. Where suppliers do not comply with these obligations, we will not hesitate to take action.”

ELN has approached Delta Gas and Power for comment.