Equinor and Hitachi Energy collaborate to accelerate low carbon transition

They will develop standardised base designs to be applied for transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms and Equinor’s production facilities to mainland power grids

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 10 November 2022
The Dogger Bank wind farm. Image: McCann Enterprise UK/Equinor

Equinor and Hitachi Energy have announced a new collaboration to accelerate the transition towards a low carbon energy system.

They have signed an agreement, which builds on the companies’ partnership over many decades, which saw Hitachi Energy provide Equinor with power grid solutions and technologies on projects including the Dogger Bank A, B and C offshore wind farms.

Initial areas of focus under the latest collaboration will include developing standardised base designs to be applied for high-voltage direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms and Equinor’s production facilities to mainland power grids.

Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business said: “We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with one of the world’s leading energy companies and to help Equinor achieve its ambition of becoming net zero by mid-century.

“Together we make a strong team that will support the society to reach the goal of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable energy future for all.”

