Europe faces gas shortage next winter, says EU chief

European counties might face the risk of gas shortage next year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament that during the next gas storage-filling season in 2023, the EU could fall short of some 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.

The EU chief said: “The next filling season – at the end of this winter – will be even more challenging. We will face three main obstacles. First, Russia may decide to disrupt completely its gas supply to Europe.

“Secondly, the global LNG capacity will not grow fast enough to fill this gap. And thirdly, growth in Asia may absorb most of this additional LNG.

“As a result of these factors, next summer, Europe may fall short by some 30 bcm of gas for filling our storages.”

Last week, the International Energy Agency urged Europe to “act immediately” to avoid a shortage of natural gas in 2023.

A few days ago, the UK announced the reopening of its largest gas storage site, Rough, which was brought back on line as experts had previously warned that this winter could be one of the toughest for years.