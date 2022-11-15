First liquefied natural gas exported from Mozambique

A cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique’s first ever LNG project has been loaded and shipped.

British energy company bp is buying 100% of the output from the Coral Sul Floating LNG (FLNG) facility, which has the capacity to produce up to 3.4 million tonnes of LNG per year.

It follows an offtake agreement signed by bp in October 2016 for more than 20 years with the Coral sellers comprising of Mozambique Rovuma Venture – a joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC) -GALP, KOGAS and state-owned ENH.

It supports bp’s ambition to have an LNG portfolio of 30 million tonnes by 2030.

Carol Howle, EVP trading and shipping at bp said: “The start of production from the Coral Sul FLNG facility represents a major milestone for Mozambique, the project partners and bp as the LNG buyer.

“As the world seeks secure, affordable and lower carbon energy, global demand for LNG is expected to continue to grow. This new supply source further enhances bp’s capability to deliver LNG to markets across the world and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with all those involved in the project.”