Climate activists pour oil on Klimt painting

The recent practice of climate activists attacking famous paintings to protest against investments in fossil fuels happened in Austria today.

After entering the Leopold Museum, two members of the climate campaign group “Last Generation” threw a black oily liquid over Gustav Klimt’s masterpiece “Death and Life”.

One of the two protestors glued themselves to the glass of the painting – the group Letzte Generation Österreich said: “New oil and gas wells are a death sentence for humanity.

“People still searching and drilling for new oil and gas have blood on their hands – and no amount of sponsoring will ever wash that blood off. There can be no clear art with dirty money involved.”

In a statement, the museum said: “After the first inventory in the presence of the restoration team, it was possible to give the all-clear regarding damage to the work of art and the original frame by Josef Hoffmann.

“The damage to the glass and safety framing, wall and floor is evident and significant.”

Following the incident, Leopold Museum Director Hans-Peter Wipplinger said: “The concerns of climate activists such as those of the ‘Last Generation’ are valid, but attacking artworks is definitely the wrong way to prevent the intended goal of preventing the projected climate collapse.

“Museums are preservation institutions and, in this sense, downright a prime example of sustainability.“