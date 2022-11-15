New academy to train UK’s heat pump installers open

A new academy to help drive the upskilling of heat pump installers in the UK is now open.

The Heat Pump Installer Training Academy in Clacton-on-Sea, which is a partnership between EDF, CB Heating and Daikin, is expected to train up to 4,000 people a year.

EDF cites latest estimates from the MCS certification board, which found there are less than 4,000 qualified heat pump installers in the UK compared to more than 100,000 gas installers.

The companies are calling on engineering, plumbing and electrical companies to upskill their workforces to help reach the UK target of installing 600,000 heat pumps by 2028.

According to research cited by EDF, heat pumps have an efficiency rating of more than 300% compared to traditional gas boilers, which have an efficiency of around 92%, losing at least 8% of the energy through the process of burning fossil fuels.

Heat pumps also have a working life of up to 20 years, far longer than traditional boilers, helping households to cut their carbon emissions by more than 23 tonnes over 10 years.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “Heat pumps are highly efficient and reliable and are key to cutting carbon emissions using cheaper renewable energy produced here in the UK. By training thousands of highly skilled heat pump installers, the new Heat Pump Installer Network Training Academy will help drive us towards improving the energy performance of our buildings and deploying low-carbon heating across the country.

“Green energy is opening huge growth and job opportunities right on our doorsteps and we’re ensuring the cost of installing a heat pump is being slashed with £5,000 grants through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and a zero rate of VAT, so it becomes an affordable option to more households than ever before.”