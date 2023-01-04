National Grid deploys SF6-free tech for £1bn London grid upgrade

National Grid has unveiled a plan to introduce green technology to minimise the use of sulphur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) from its seven-year, £1 billion London Power Tunnels (LPT) project.

SF 6 is used in the electricity industry in substations to prevent short circuits and to keep the network safe and reliable.

However, this insulating gas has a high global warming potential.

The LPT project aims to rewire London by replacing ageing high-voltage electricity cables and expanding network capacity to meet the increasing electricity demand.

In December 2021, National Grid partnered with Hitachi Energy in a pilot project to replace the SF6 with an alternative greener gas in one of the company’s substations in Kent.

National Grid’s ambition is to reduce its SF 6 emissions by 50% by 2030 and remove all SF 6 gas from electrical assets by 2050.

Onur Aydemir, Project Director for London Power Tunnels, said: “This key power project will deliver a secure energy supply to the capital, and by using sustainable technology we are minimising the environmental impact of our operations and using transformational engineering to support the transition to net zero.”