Bulb customers receive urgent message after takeover by Octopus

Just a few days after the official takeover of Bulb by Octopus, the company’s customers will receive an urgent message about potential changes in their energy bills.

The takeover of Bulb was finalised on 21st December – this week, customers are expected to be informed about what the next steps around their transfer are.

Bulb, which was placed in special administration in November 2021, said when customers move to Octopus they will be given new account details.

Billpayers will be instructed to set up an online account and download an app – until then, customers’ account number will remain the same and they can keep using their Bulb app and account.

A Bulb spokesperson told ELN: “We want to reassure Bulb customers that they don’t need to do anything. There’s no change to their supply, and their credit balance is protected. We’ll work with Octopus to make sure there’s a smooth transition for Bulb’s customers, and for our team.

“Customers can find everything they need to know on bulb.co.uk. We’d like to thank our customers for being with Bulb, and our team, who work so hard to look after them.”

ELN has contacted Octopus for comment – the company did not respond before publication.