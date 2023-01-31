US dials in to iron-air batteries to green its grid

US utility Xcel Energy has partnered with tech company Form Energy to deploy iron-air battery storage systems at two of the company’s retiring coal plants.

The storage technology is expected to allow Xcel Energy to integrate more renewable energy into its system and maintain reliability as it retires the coal plants in the coming years.

A 10MW/1,000MWh battery will be installed at Sherburne County Generating Station in Minnesota while one more with the same capacity will be deployed at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colorado.

Both projects are expected to come online as early as 2025 and are subject to regulatory approvals in their respective states.

Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Energy said: “We are on track to reduce our electric system carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050.”