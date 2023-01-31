UK’s tidal energy future rides the crest of a Scottish wave

The size of what is described as the world’s first offshore tidal array has doubled.

In 2016, Edinburgh-based tidal energy company Nova Innovation deployed an array of three underwater tidal turbines to power homes and businesses in Shetland.

Four years later, a fourth turbine was added to the scheme – the installation of the 5th and 6th turbines make the array with the largest number of turbines anywhere in the world, the company said.

Scottish Government’s Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson commented: “From creating the world’s first offshore tidal array in 2016, this achievement marks a new milestone for tidal energy across the world as we seek to scale up and accelerate the technology in Scotland and beyond.”

Chief Executive Officer of Nova Innovation Simon Forest said: ” The doubling of the Shetland Tidal Array is further evidence of the scalability and commercial readiness of tidal energy.

“We have been powering homes and businesses in Shetland since 2016 so our technology is proven in Shetland, ready for the world.”