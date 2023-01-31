Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK’s tidal energy future rides the crest of a Scottish wave

Edinburgh-based tidal energy company Nova Innovation has doubled the size of the ‘world’s first’ offshore tidal array

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 31 January 2023
Image: Nova Innovation

The size of what is described as the world’s first offshore tidal array has doubled.

In 2016, Edinburgh-based tidal energy company Nova Innovation deployed an array of three underwater tidal turbines to power homes and businesses in Shetland.

Four years later, a fourth turbine was added to the scheme – the installation of the 5th and 6th turbines make the array with the largest number of turbines anywhere in the world, the company said.

Scottish Government’s Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson commented: “From creating the world’s first offshore tidal array in 2016, this achievement marks a new milestone for tidal energy across the world as we seek to scale up and accelerate the technology in Scotland and beyond.”

Chief Executive Officer of Nova Innovation Simon Forest said: ” The doubling of the Shetland Tidal Array is further evidence of the scalability and commercial readiness of tidal energy.

“We have been powering homes and businesses in Shetland since 2016 so our technology is proven in Shetland, ready for the world.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast