Nova scales back plans for Welsh tidal project

The tidal energy company said it is not “economically viable” for one of its flagship projects to move forward

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 9 February 2023
Image: Nova Innovation

Edinburgh-based Nova Innovation has announced the scaling back of one of its flagship tidal projects due to “grid constraints”.

Three years ago, the tidal energy firm secured funding from the Welsh Government for environmental consent and the development of the technical design of its Enlli tidal energy project.

The aim of the project was to install five 100kW turbines on the seabed in Bardsey Sound off the Llyn Peninsula, Wales.

The company said: “Due to a range of site-specific factors, including revenue support limitations and grid and cable routing constraints, the project will be mothballed from March 2023.

“This has been a difficult decision, but the issues identified mean it is not currently economically viable to develop a project there. If the grid on the Llyn is strengthened, the tidal project in Bardsey Sound would become viable and offer significant opportunities for local regeneration in the future.”

