Are EV drivers the strongest solar energy advocates?

A new survey shows that EV drivers are seven times more likely to have solar panels on their home

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 24 February 2023
The support for home solar panel installations is growing among electric vehicle (EV) drivers.

That’s according to new polling by the EV charging app Zap-Map which shows that nearly 29% of EV drivers have solar panels installed at home, seven times the 4.1% national average.

The findings of the survey of 4,000 EV drivers also reveal that more than one-in-ten EV drivers has a home battery to store electricity.

Melanie Shufflebotham, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Zap-Map, said: “A gateway to clean energy is a great way of thinking about EVs.

“As soon as you change the energy you use to fuel your vehicle you start thinking about the energy you use elsewhere in your life. Then you realise you can reduce your running costs with solar panels too.”

