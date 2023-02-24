Legal action against Drax over ‘harmful’ wood pellet dust dropped

Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety has decided to discontinue a prosecution of Drax Power in relation to alleged failings.

The owner of the Drax power plant in North Yorkshire had previously faced a criminal prosecution hearing following allegations that dust from wood pellets used to generate electricity could pose a risk to its workers’ health.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation took place into the control of exposure to wood dust contained in biomass at the power station after reports of several employees being diagnosed with asthma.

The HSE has looked at whether a link between asthma and the handling of biomass could be established to the criminal standard.

As the investigation progressed to trial evidence provided by the defence undermined the original allegations, the HSE has said.

A HSE spokesperson said: “This has been a lengthy and thorough investigation involving a complex area of regulation.

“New information emerged towards the end of last year as part of the legal disclosure process, which HSE had a duty to review. As a result of this review, there is no longer a reasonable prospect of securing a conviction for the most serious failings alleged and it is not now in the public interest to continue with the prosecution.

“There is no evidence of continuing risk of harm from exposure to wood dust at the Drax Power Station.”

A spokesperson for Drax said: “Drax welcomes the decision by the HSE to discontinue the action against Drax Power Limited, and that there is no evidence of continuing risk of harm from exposure to wood dust.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is our top priority and we continually review and update our processes to ensure everyone working with us stays safe.”