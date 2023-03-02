“UK renewables produce more electricity than gas this winter”

UK renewable electricity hit new highs this winter.

That’s according to a new report by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which suggests that Britain’s renewable energy projects produced more electricity than gas in the past couple of months.

More specifically, the data shows that between the 1st of October and the 28th of February, the power generated by solar, wind and hydro reached 47TWh.

The authors of the report note that generating the same amount of electricity using gas-fired power stations would have needed around 95TWh of gas.

This translates to 110 tankers of liquefied natural gas, the ECIU says.

Analysts stress that this winter, renewable electricity has displaced more than a third of the UK’s entire annual gas demand for power generation.