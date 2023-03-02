Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Wind farm protests force Norway’s Energy Minister cancel UK visit

Oslo was hit by protests over wind turbines built on land traditionally used by indigenous Sami reindeer herders

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Norway’s Energy Minister has cancelled his planned visit to the UK due to ongoing protests against a wind farm which campaigners say hinders the rights of the Sami indigenous people to raise reindeer.

In 2o21, Norway’s Supreme Court stripped two wind farms of their operating licences in a case brought by indigenous reindeer herders.

Herders from the Sami people claimed these wind farms, the construction of which was completed last year, are harming the reindeer herding industry.

Activists including Greta Thunberg are protesting against the wind projects that are still operating despite the ruling by Norway’s Supreme Court.

Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland “has chosen to reprioritise his calendar and will therefore not travel to the UK as planned”, his office said.

