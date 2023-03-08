‘EV sales to rise by 500,000’

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has projected that almost 500,000 new hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) will be on UK roads in 2023.

EVs accounted for almost a quarter of the market in February, with sales rising by 18.2%.

Overall sales were 26.2% higher than in the same month last year, completing seven consecutive months of growth. The SMMT is urging the government to address affordability and access to charging for EVs ahead of the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

They also warn that the increased demand for charging infrastructure requires binding targets to ensure adequate charge point rollout. This comes as manufacturers prepare to release more than 40 new plug-in electric models to the market.

The increase of EVs on the roads “will inevitably increase demand for charging infrastructure, however, and while the new £56m LEVI capability funding is welcome, there remains a clear requirement for binding targets that ensure charge point rollout keeps pace,” the SMMT stated.

Chief Executive Mike Hawes added: “After seven months of growth, it is no surprise that the UK automotive sector is facing the future with growing confidence.

“It is vital, however, that government takes every opportunity to back the market, which plays a significant role in Britain’s economy and net zero ambition.”

The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero has been approached for comment.