Renewables developers build seabirds ‘hotel’

Green energy companies, Vattenfall and ScottishPower Renewables, have completed an impressive project in the port of Lowestoft, Suffolk constructing a luxurious ‘hotel’ for seabirds.

The project involves nesting structures for around 430 pairs of black-legged kittiwakes.

Scientists believe that the global population of kittiwakes has suffered a decline of around 40% since the 1970s.

In recognition of the importance of this project, Vattenfall has also awarded a generous grant of £50,000 a year to the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership.

This funding will support local businesses and residents in their efforts to coexist with kittiwakes.

A spokesperson from the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership said: “As a globally threatened seabird, kittiwakes need our help to prevent them slipping further towards extinction, but in towns like Lowestoft which are home to urban nesting colonies in the summer we also need to think about how we manage the mess they make around their nesting sites and the impact this has on people and businesses.”

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub, added: “This project is a great example of how responsible renewables development can ensure that wind farms and wildlife can happily co-exist so we can all benefit from a cleaner and greener future.”