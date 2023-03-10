Acorn CCS project should be given the go-ahead in next week’s Budget

MPs have urged the Chancellor to approve Scotland’s Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project during next week’s Budget, warning that the UK risks failing to meet its net zero targets without the widespread implementation of carbon capture.

The Scottish Affairs Committee has highlighted Scotland’s potential as a hub for green hydrogen and carbon capture, with renewable energy resources and skills from the oil and gas sector that can be transitioned beyond fossil fuels.

The committee also pointed to existing infrastructure in Scotland that allows for gas to be reformed into hydrogen at St Fergus, and access to secure geological storage of carbon.

However, progress on policy has been slow, and the committee is disappointed by the UK government’s lack of priority on the Acorn Project.

The project is shovel-ready and could reform natural gas into clean burning hydrogen with carbon dioxide emissions captured and stored.

The committee is calling for clarity on funding details for the project and interim targets to assess progress towards hydrogen implementation.

Scottish Affairs Committee Chair, Pete Wishart, emphasised that carbon capture is crucial to achieving net zero, and urged the government to seize the opportunities in Scotland to become a major exporter of clean energy.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We are making the UK a world leader in carbon capture, utilisation and storage and are accelerating development of this vital technology as part of our greater efforts to increase energy security and independence.

“The UK Government is putting £1 billion into CCUS through the CCS Infrastructure Fund and we recognise the strong role that Scotland can play in developing and expanding the use of CCUS – and the UK Government has provided Aberdeen £40 million development funding, and we remain committed to ensuring this continues in Scotland and across the UK.”

A HM Treasury Spokesperson told ELN: “We are taking significant action to encourage investment in renewable generation, including committing £30 billion to support the domestic green industrial revolution.

“While the initial set of carbon capture clusters has been confirmed this is by no means the extent of our ambition, and the selection process for the second set of clusters will be set out in due course.

“We don’t comment on speculation ahead of fiscal events.”