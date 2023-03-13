Oil and gas contractors strike: crisis looms as talks collapse

Oil and gas contractors are set to go on strike in response to pay disputes.

Workers in the sector have allegedly been left with no option but to take action, following the breakdown of talks between the relevant trade union and the companies.

Trade union Unite has announced that approximately 200 workers employed by Sparrows Offshore Services are set to take strike action, potentially leading to the closure of multiple oil platforms across the UK Continental Shelf.

The strike, which is expected to last for several days, is likely to have a significant impact on production.

Unite has said the strike action will hit a number of major operators, including Shell, bp and Harbour Energy.

Sharon Graham, the General Secretary of Unite, has highlighted the disparity between the record profits of oil and gas companies and the relatively stagnant pay and conditions for workers in the industry.

Ms Graham said: “In 2022 bp’s profits were £23 billion – more than double those for 2021. Yet, the workforce is seeing next to nothing coming into their pay packets or through improved terms and conditions.”

A Sparrows Offshore Services spokesperson told ELN: “We are disappointed that our employees working for various clients have voted in favour of industrial action.

“We have previously increased rates in line with industry standards and propose to continue with that alignment.

“In light of this decision, we will work with our clients to ensure that there is no increased risk to the safety of personnel or operations during periods of action. We continue to meet with union officials and employee representatives and are engaging in constructive discussions with them, and our clients, to bring this dispute to an end.”