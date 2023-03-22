Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Nearly 99% of all residential meters still under big energy suppliers’ control

Installation of smart and advanced meters across the UK decreased by 4% in 2022, government data shows

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 22 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Large energy suppliers continue to operate 99% of domestic meters, government data shows.

That’s according to the latest official smart meter statistics which show that of those operated by big energy firms nearly 56% were smart meters.

Of these smart meters, almost 89% were in smart mode, marking a 5% increase since the end of 2021.

The report by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero suggests while small suppliers operate a small portion of the market, almost 91% of their smart meters were in smart mode, an increase of 21% since the end of 2021.

In 2022, 31.3 million smart and advanced meters were installed in homes and small businesses in the UK.

Despite a 4% decrease in installations compared to 2021, quarterly statistics indicate an increase in installations by large suppliers during the second half of 2022.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast