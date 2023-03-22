Nearly 99% of all residential meters still under big energy suppliers’ control

Large energy suppliers continue to operate 99% of domestic meters, government data shows.

That’s according to the latest official smart meter statistics which show that of those operated by big energy firms nearly 56% were smart meters.

Of these smart meters, almost 89% were in smart mode, marking a 5% increase since the end of 2021.

The report by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero suggests while small suppliers operate a small portion of the market, almost 91% of their smart meters were in smart mode, an increase of 21% since the end of 2021.

In 2022, 31.3 million smart and advanced meters were installed in homes and small businesses in the UK.

Despite a 4% decrease in installations compared to 2021, quarterly statistics indicate an increase in installations by large suppliers during the second half of 2022.