UK urged to take strong stance on FHS by ensuring no ‘fossil fuel loopholes’

A coalition of organisations, including energy companies, financial institutions, aviation firms and manufacturers have written to the UK Minister for Housing to request confirmation that no new gas grid connections will be permitted under the Future Homes Standard (FHS).

The FHS is a key government policy aimed at ensuring newly built homes are fit for the future, with high fabric performance and clean heat.

Heat pumps, low carbon heat networks, and electric technologies are anticipated to be the primary heating sources required in the new standards, as they offer significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional gas boilers.

According to the letter sent to the Minister for Housing, a clear and long-term signal is necessary to spur investment in British clean tech supply chains, skills and training.

The letter also emphasised the importance of ensuring no fossil fuel loopholes in the FHS.

The organisations requested the government to confirm that new homes will not be connected to the gas grid to burn fossil fuels for years to come and hydrogen-ready boilers will not be installed, which could create a loophole that allows new homes to be connected to the gas grid.

The coalition’s main concern is that allowing hydrogen-ready boilers and new connections to the gas grid could trap new homeowners into using fossil fuels, putting them at risk of expensive retrofits in case the domestic gas grid is never fully converted to green hydrogen.

ELN has approached the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for comment.