Finance & Markets, Top Stories

‘UK’s energy import bill skyrockets to £117bn in just one year’

The average household will have to bear the burden of £4,200 due to this escalation, according to a new report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 22 March 2023
Image: Christopher Chambers / Shutterstock

The UK’s energy import bill has more than doubled in the past year, reaching a record-breaking £117 billion.

That’s according to a new report by Offshore Energies UK, which suggests this marks the first time that annual energy import costs have surpassed the £100 billion mark.

The surge in costs has been attributed to a rise in spending on crude oil, petrol, diesel, and other oil-based fuels, which totalled £63 billion, as well as a spend of £49 billion on gas.

The remaining expenditure was on imports of coal and electricity.

The report estimates that the average UK household will have to bear a cost of £4,200 due to the increase in energy import costs.

In 2021, the UK spent £54 billion on energy imports, while the figure was £48 billion in 2019.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast