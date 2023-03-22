‘UK’s energy import bill skyrockets to £117bn in just one year’

The UK’s energy import bill has more than doubled in the past year, reaching a record-breaking £117 billion.

That’s according to a new report by Offshore Energies UK, which suggests this marks the first time that annual energy import costs have surpassed the £100 billion mark.

The surge in costs has been attributed to a rise in spending on crude oil, petrol, diesel, and other oil-based fuels, which totalled £63 billion, as well as a spend of £49 billion on gas.

The remaining expenditure was on imports of coal and electricity.

The report estimates that the average UK household will have to bear a cost of £4,200 due to the increase in energy import costs.

In 2021, the UK spent £54 billion on energy imports, while the figure was £48 billion in 2019.