Britain plans to boost energy security with floating gas terminals

The government is reportedly working to support the installation of floating gas terminals off the coast of Britain to increase energy security and avoid future energy crises

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 3 April 2023
Image: AlanMorris / Shutterstock.com

The UK Government is reportedly supporting the installation of floating gas terminals off its coast to increase energy security and avoid another energy crisis like the one experienced last winter.

These terminals would allow the UK to import liquified natural gas (LNG) from around the world and convert it back into gaseous form to be used in the gas network.

The UK’s domestic gas supplies have been falling and the use of floating terminals could reduce the country’s exposure to gas market shocks, according to experts.

A small number of commercial firms are developing plans for these terminals, which could be quickly linked to the gas network without requiring extensive new infrastructure and can be redeployed to other markets if not needed in the future.

Government officials have told the Telegraph that they are working with these firms to support their developments and increase the UK’s gas importation capability.

