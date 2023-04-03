Rolls-Royce SMR design passes first assessment hurdle!

Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd’s small modular reactor (SMR) design has completed the first stage of assessment by the Environment Agency, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process allows regulators to evaluate the safety, security, safeguards and environmental aspects of new reactor designs before specific proposals are put forward.

The first step, which began in April 2022, has been completed and the second step is now beginning, which is expected to last 16 months.

The GDA process is systematic and focuses on the generic design of a nuclear power station and is not site-specific.

Andrew Pynn, the Environment Agency’s Strategy and Policy Lead for the Rolls-Royce SMR GDA, explained that a team of specialist assessors will identify any issues or concerns with the design, working with the company to ensure that it understands the regulators’ expectations and that communities and the environment are adequately protected.

ONR’s Head of Generic Design Assessment, Rob Exley, stressed that the regulators were acting in the interests of the public and that the scrutiny would be open and transparent and provide regular opportunities for meaningful engagement throughout the GDA process.

Paul Gibson, the Radioactivity and Industry Policy Team Leader from Natural Resources Wales said that the organisation was working closely with the Environment Agency and ONR to determine the acceptability of the Rolls-Royce SMR design, which could potentially be sited in Wales.