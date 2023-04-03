Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

“Flawed modelling could lead to inaccurate energy ratings for homes”

Homes in the lowest energy bands G and F could be given poor energy efficiency ratings due to flawed modelling used to rate them, according to a new study

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 3 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy efficiency ratings given to homes may be flawed, leading to poorer energy efficiency ratings for homes.

That’s according to a new study by University College London which has found that homes in the lowest energy efficiency bands use significantly less energy than estimated by the modelling used to rate them.

These findings point out flaws in the energy performance certificate (EPC) system, which the government plans to use to force landlords to make net zero improvements to their properties.

The government has proposed that landlords need to get their properties to at least EPC C by 2028, with fines of up to £30,000 if they fail to do so.

However, most homes in lower bands are already running at EPC C levels.

