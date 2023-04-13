Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

LED-ing the charge: Over 50% of London’s bus shelters now LED

The move has resulted in 57% less energy consumption and 10% brighter lighting, according to TfL

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 13 April 2023
Image: Image: cktravels.com / Shutterstock.com

Transport for London (TfL) has converted over 50% of its bus shelter lighting across the city to Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, which reduces energy consumption and associated carbon dioxide emissions.

TfL’s move towards decarbonising its operations by 2030 has led it to take this step to reduce waste and save energy.

The 57% reduction figure in energy consumption and a 10% increase in brightness have been achieved through the deployment of greener LED technology, TfL has explained.

TfL is expected to convert all bus shelter lighting, including advertising panels, to LED lighting by March 2024, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,000 tonnes annually.

TfL is also upgrading lighting to LEDs across its entire network and at least 25% of London tube stations have been converted, while London trams and bus stations are also included in this move.

Around 50% of lamp columns on TfL’s Road Network are now LED lights.

TfL and the Mayor of London have committed to reducing carbon emissions as much as possible and as soon as possible to reduce the impact of transport on the environment and to help London reach net zero carbon by 2030.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast