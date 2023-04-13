Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK hydrogen hubs to heat up the race for green energy

Wales & West Utilities will investigate the feasibility of using hydrogen hubs to reduce emissions from transport and heat

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 13 April 2023
Image: Wales & West Utilities

Wales & West Utilities has been awarded funding for a new research project aimed at reducing emissions from transport and heat through the development of ‘hydrogen hubs’.

The project will investigate whether hybrid hydrogen and district heating systems can support the decarbonisation of transport and heat.

The feasibility study will be led by the gas distribution company, in partnership with Guidehouse, National Grid Electricity Distribution, RWE and Pembrokeshire County Council and will run until June 2023.

The aim of the project is to identify opportunities for the co-location of electrolytic hydrogen refuelling stations and heat demand, where the cost-benefit of waste heat will be assessed to minimise the cost of hydrogen for consumers.

The project is funded by energy network users and consumers through the Strategic Innovation Fund, a programme from the UK’s independent energy regulator Ofgem managed in partnership with Innovate UK.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast