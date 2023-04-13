UK hydrogen hubs to heat up the race for green energy

Wales & West Utilities has been awarded funding for a new research project aimed at reducing emissions from transport and heat through the development of ‘hydrogen hubs’.

The project will investigate whether hybrid hydrogen and district heating systems can support the decarbonisation of transport and heat.

The feasibility study will be led by the gas distribution company, in partnership with Guidehouse, National Grid Electricity Distribution, RWE and Pembrokeshire County Council and will run until June 2023.

The aim of the project is to identify opportunities for the co-location of electrolytic hydrogen refuelling stations and heat demand, where the cost-benefit of waste heat will be assessed to minimise the cost of hydrogen for consumers.

The project is funded by energy network users and consumers through the Strategic Innovation Fund, a programme from the UK’s independent energy regulator Ofgem managed in partnership with Innovate UK.