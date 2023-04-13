UK regulator slams Etihad Airways for ‘exaggerating’ eco-credentials in ads

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld two complaints against Etihad Airways’ paid-for Facebook ads.

The authority challenged whether specific Facebook ads exaggerated the environmental benefits of flying with the airline, including claims that the company was taking a “louder, bolder approach to sustainable aviation” and that Etihad was “cutting back on single-use plastics” and had the “most efficient planes”.

Etihad, the UAE’s national airline, known for its widespread marketing campaigns such as sponsoring the Premier League team Manchester City, argued that its “sustainable aviation” claim was not intended as a solution to the environmental impact of aviation but was a widely used term in the industry.

The airline’s sustainability strategy was in line with industry priorities and incorporated initiatives by global and local agencies, it said.

The ASA deemed these claims to be misleading as they lacked supporting information to demonstrate how the airline was achieving sustainable aviation.

The ASA acknowledged Etihad’s aim to be net zero by 2050, but this was not explicitly stated in the ads.

The initiatives mentioned by Etihad, such as reducing single-use plastics and using more efficient aircraft, were also deemed insufficient to evidence a “sustainable aviation” claim.

Therefore, the ASA ruled that the ads breached the Code and directed Etihad to ensure that their ads were not “misleading” and were supported by robust substantiation.