Former Cambridge academic pays back £1m in energy grant fraud case

The academic was investigated by the National Crime Agency for claiming over £2 million from government energy grants

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 13 April 2023
A former Cambridge University academic and convicted fraudster has repaid £1 million to the taxpayer after a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation traced his hidden assets.

Ehsan Abdi Jalebi, 42, was handed a four-year jail sentence in 2018 for falsely claiming more than £2 million from a green energy project, the NCA has said.

The NCA found that Jalebi had been forging documents to secure government grants for his company, Wind Technologies Ltd.

Companies affiliated to Jalebi submitted several grant applications to the Department of Energy and Climate Change and Innovate UK, supposedly for research funding.

According to Cynthia Caiquo, CPS Proceeds of Crime Legal Manager, Jalebi’s fraudulent activities led to the loss of government funds earmarked for promoting green energy and environmental conservation.

However, the CPS was able to recover £1 million through international cooperation and the funds will now be used for future projects.

