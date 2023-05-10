Blue lights turned green with £77m

The government is providing £77 million in funding to quash the carbon footprint of emergency services.

The money will provide zero-emission vehicles and other clean transport technologies to these sectors to cut their emissions.

Battery-powered buses and hydrogen-powered vans are some of the purchases that will be made with the funding, with the government stating that the change will create 4,400 jobs in the UK.

Industry and Economic Security Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “Zero-emission cars, vans and taxis are increasingly common but this cutting-edge work is going to mean clean, green vehicles designed and built in the UK can increasingly take on the toughest jobs too, from life-saving emergency services, to haulage and public transport.

“Our automotive industry keeps setting the pace globally and seizing the potential of new technologies. Today’s multi-million-pound boost will help them stay ahead of international competition, while delivering on our priority to grow the economy and support high-quality jobs.”