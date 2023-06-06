Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

US unveils national clean hydrogen strategy

The new framework aims to accelerate the production, storage and utilisation of hydrogen

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 6 June 2023
The Biden-Harris Administration has released a plan to expedite the adoption of clean hydrogen.

The US National Clean Hydrogen Strategy aligns with President Biden‘s green investment agenda, emphasising the importance of commercial-scale hydrogen deployment in achieving long term decarbonisation objectives.

Projections suggest that the growing hydrogen sector could generate around 100,000 net new jobs by 2030 in the US.

Developed in collaboration with multiple federal agencies, the US hydrogen strategy focuses on three main approaches: targeting high-impact applications like industry and transportation, reducing costs through innovation and investments and establishing regional networks for large scale production and local utilisation.

