Finance & Markets

E.ON offers EV funding for fleets

E.ON has entered into an agreement with Horizon Energy Ventures to provide funding solutions for EV charging infrastructure services aimed at fleet customers

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 6 June 2023
Image: E.ON

E.ON has partnered with Horizon Energy Ventures (HEV) to offer funding solutions for EV charging infrastructure services targeting fleet customers.

The collaboration aims to address the cost challenges associated with investing in new charging infrastructure.

The agreement comes in response to the growing demand for leasing charging infrastructure among fleet operators, as indicated by a survey conducted by GreenFleet on behalf of HEV, which found that 94% of respondents would consider such leasing options.

The funding provided by HEV offers fleet customers an alternative to upfront capital expenditure, supporting their efforts to decarbonise their operations.

HEV’s financing options cover both the above-ground charging infrastructure and any necessary energy system enhancements.

E.ON’s General Manager Dave Butters has highlighted the increasing installation of charge points by business and fleet operators and the resulting need for greater support and funding options to cover the associated infrastructure costs.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast