Labour’s £28bn green plans ‘could cost families £1k a year’

Labour‘s proposed eco plans, which involve investing £28 billion annually in measures to combat climate change, could result in families facing a significant increase in their bills, warns a recent Treasury analysis.

The study suggests that the implementation of such plans could raise interest rates by 0.75%, impacting millions of homeowners with higher mortgage costs.

According to the analysis, a 0.75% increase in interest rates would lead to an additional £83 per month, or nearly £1,000 per year, in standard interest payments for a £200,000 home loan.

Concerns have been raised about the feasibility of Labour’s ambitious green energy proposals, with hints from the party that the final plan may be scaled back to meet fiscal rules and address the need for debt reduction.

A Labour spokesman said: “Labour will invest in the long term productive capacity of our economy, boosting growth and strengthening the public finances.

“Delaying investment in the low-carbon transition will simply mean higher costs in future.”