“Thank god, Elon!” Farage applauds Tesla’s UK energy market entry

Nigel Farage has praised Tesla as the company gears up to enter the UK energy market, emphasising the potential for significant positive disruption in the industry

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 14 July 2023
Image: vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock

Nigel Farage has voiced his support for the reported news of Tesla’s entry into the UK energy retail market.

Farage sees this development as a potentially positive step that could bring about improvements in affordability and transparency within the industry.

Farage’s enthusiasm stems from his belief that Tesla’s involvement will bring about much-needed disruption, shaking up the established energy landscape.

Farage stated: “We need some good news from time to time, and here it is. Elon Musk, the owner of this platform (Twitter) and one of the greatest disruptors in the world, has announced he’s going to enter the UK home energy market.

“Well, thank God for that because any of you out there with direct debits will find that, actually, you’re being massively overcharged.”

Farage hopes that Tesla’s entry will introduce transformative changes and dismantle the prevailing “racket” in the industry.

