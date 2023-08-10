“Some energy suppliers are mistreating UK hospitality sector”

UKHospitality is making an appeal to the hospitality industry, urging Ofgem to swiftly implement important changes following its energy market review.

High energy costs continue to plague businesses, causing significant inflationary pressures, the representative body has said.

The sector is being asked to unite and show support for Ofgem‘s recommendations by participating in the ongoing consultation.

UKHospitality said one crucial focus is to encourage suppliers to address issues faced by businesses with their energy contracts.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive Officer of UKHospitality, has underscored the critical nature of this campaign.

Ms Nicholls said: “Sky-high energy costs have decimated so many hospitality businesses, including those suffering from contracts fixed at prices far above current market rates.

“The Ofgem review last week was crystal clear that many of the issues facing businesses lie at the door of the energy suppliers. Whether it is refusing to renegotiate contracts, demanding enormous deposits, or simply refusing to supply the sector, it’s clear that some energy suppliers are mistreating the sector.”