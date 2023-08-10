‘UK businesses unprepared for net zero’

Nearly 35% of smaller firms in the UK possess a clear comprehension of the net zero objective, in contrast to 56% of their larger counterparts.

That’s one of the findings of a recent survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and Lloyds Bank.

The survey, which encompassed more than 1,000 businesses, shed light on the varying levels of awareness based on the size of the company.

While the survey reveals a knowledge gap, it also offers encouraging insights.

Despite a partial understanding of the net zero target, many firms are already adopting eco-friendly practices and technologies.

For instance, over two-thirds of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have embraced energy-efficient LED lighting.

Moreover, more than a third are investing in environmentally friendly vehicles, and nearly half are implementing recycling and waste reduction measures.