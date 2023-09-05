EDF’s customer debt skyrockets by 36%

In the midst of ongoing volatility in the energy market, EDF has reported a 36% surge in customers in debt and as of the start of 2023, no agreed repayment plan is in place.

New research conducted by EDF has shed light on the prevailing sentiment among the British public regarding the introduction of a social tariff aimed at supporting vulnerable energy customers.

The findings reveal a strong endorsement, with 77% of respondents expressing their support for such a measure.

This support climbs even higher, reaching 83%, among individuals aged 65 and over.

Despite a recent reduction in the energy price cap, concerns about covering energy bills during the upcoming winter persist among a substantial 84% of bill-paying respondents.

Of those, 35% admit to being “very concerned”.

Almost half, or 49%, of those surveyed favour a reduction in energy bills for vulnerable customers ranging between 10% to 25%, achievable through the implementation of a social tariff.

Their reasons for supporting such a measure include the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis (68%), the recent surge in energy prices (59%), and the desire to provide assistance to those on benefits or vulnerable populations (48%).

When it comes to funding the social tariff, a significant majority, nearly six times as many, argue that financing it through taxation is a fairer approach compared to funding it through energy bills (59% vs. 9%).

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF, said: “While prices have fallen in recent months, they’re still double what they were pre-crisis and we’re seeing more households starting this winter in debt compared to last year.

“We’re urging the government to push ahead with its plans to launch a social tariff next year and publish a consultation as soon as possible.

“Until then, there are many customers already struggling ahead of this winter and we think interim support from the government is needed until a social tariff can be introduced.”