Villagers ‘reject £5,000 payouts, oppose giant wind turbines in Wales’

Residents in a Welsh village are reportedly opposing plans for the Nant Mithil Energy Park, which includes the construction of 700ft-high wind turbines and a 60-mile stretch of pylons.

The project, proposed by Bute Energy, aims to generate approximately 237MW of renewable energy.

While some residents have been offered £5,000 compensation to mitigate the impact on their properties, many have allegedly decided to reject the payouts, stating concerns about the “monstrous” structures permanently altering the scenic beauty of the region.

A spokesperson for Bute Energy told Energy Live News: “The Nant Mithil Energy Park could generate around 237MW of clean, green energy in the Radnor Forest area.

“An initial round of public consultation was completed in Autumn 2022, and we currently expect the next round of public consultation, ahead of a submission of an application for a Development of National Significance to the Welsh Government, later in 2023.

“Green GEN Cymru, part of the Bute Energy group, is proposing Green GEN Towy Usk, a renewable energy network which will link Nant Mithil Energy Park – and a number of other Energy Parks in the early assessment and feasibility stage, to the National Grid at a point near Carmarthen.

“The project could reduce pressure on the existing electricity grid, supporting green businesses and enabling green heating and the rollout of electric vehicles across rural Wales. An initial round of public consultation ended in April 2023. All feedback received will be carefully considered, along with assessments from environmental and technical surveys, ahead of the next round of public consultation – expected in early 2024.

“We know people have differing views on new infrastructure. But across Wales, there’s broad agreement that renewable energy has an important part to play in responding to the climate emergency.”