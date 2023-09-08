UK’s first EV-only factory kicks off production

Stellantis has officially commenced electric vehicle (EV) production at its Ellesmere Port manufacturing facility, celebrating the rollout of the first all-electric vans from its assembly line.

This marks a significant milestone as Ellesmere Port becomes the UK’s very first EV-only manufacturing plant.

The Ellesmere Port plant will be responsible for manufacturing various electric models, including the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner Citroën ë-Berlingo.

Notably, from 2024, Ellesmere Port will expand its production portfolio to include a range of electric passenger vehicles under the Stellantis umbrella.

These will encompass the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric, Peugeot e-Rifter, and Citroën ë-Berlingo MPVs.

Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, said: “Today’s announcement in which Ellesmere Port becomes the UK’s first EV-only manufacturing plant and the first Stellantis plant globally dedicated to EVs, is a very visible demonstration that this government has got the right plan for the UK’s automotive sector.

“Alongside recent investments from other major vehicle manufacturers, we are ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of automotive innovation as well as securing jobs in this critical industry and its wider supply chain.”