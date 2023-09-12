Finance & Markets

Tariff locks energy costs at £1,973 until 2024

Utility Warehouse has launched the Fixed 6 tariff, letting customers freeze their energy costs at £1,973 until October 2024

Tuesday 12 September 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Utility Warehouse has introduced a new fixed-rate tariff known as Fixed 6.

This tariff offers customers the opportunity to secure their energy bills at the rate of £1,973 until October 2024.

Additionally, Utility Warehouse has unveiled the Fixed Saver 6 tariff, offering even more significant savings.

Customers who select this three-service fixed tariff can secure their energy prices at £1,873 until October 2024.

To qualify for the Fixed Saver 6 tariff, customers need to sign up for energy services and switch at least two of their existing mobile, broadband, or insurance services to Utility Warehouse.

