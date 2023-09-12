UK offshore energy boom: Jobs set to surge 50% by 2030

The UK’s offshore energy workforce could surge by 50% by the end of the decade.

That’s according to a new study by Robert Gordon University, which highlights the prospect of renewable energy jobs potentially outnumbering positions in the traditional oil and gas sector, provided a successful transition towards renewables is achieved.

However, the report warns that without a substantial uptick in investment and activity within the UK’s renewable energy sector, particularly at a time when oil and gas activities are in rapid decline, as many as 95,000 prospective offshore energy jobs could be in jeopardy.

The report underscores the critical importance of retaining the offshore oil and gas supply chain, its workforce, and their skills in the years ahead.

It emphasises that this is integral to ensuring the future sustainability of the energy industry.