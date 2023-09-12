Ireland-UK energy link and gas security

Irish Minister for the Environment, Climate, and Communications, Eamon Ryan has signed two new Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Claire Coutinho, the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

These MoUs aim to increase cooperation for developing offshore renewable energy, explore further electricity interconnection opportunities and enhance the security of gas supplies between Ireland and the UK.

The first MoU, titled ‘Cooperation in the Energy Transition, Offshore Renewables and Electricity Interconnection,’ seeks to facilitate greater cooperation on opportunities for additional electrical interconnection between the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

The second MoU, ‘Cooperation for Natural Gas Security of Supply,’ underscores the increasingly constructive energy relationship between Ireland and the UK.

Its purpose is to strengthen established practices and cooperation between the UK and Ireland and relevant government departments concerning the security of natural gas supply, outlining how the two states will collaborate in the event of a supply reduction or disruption.

UK Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “As two nations committed to boosting energy resilience and reaching net zero, today marks a historic moment for the UK and Ireland, as we work more closely together to achieve our shared energy goals.”

Minister Ryan said: “The UK is Ireland’s closest and one of our most important energy partners. Ireland will therefore benefit significantly from plans to explore the development of further interconnection between our all-island electricity market and Great Britain.”