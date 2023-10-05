‘Nearly half of firms ignore crucial emissions data’

Nearly half of companies, spanning various sectors, are neglecting to collect crucial emissions data across their entire value chain.

That’s one of the findings of a new study by Economist Impact, which surveyed 1,250 companies, and found that 47% of them are not actively collecting and monitoring their Scope 3 emissions.

These emissions encompass a company’s environmental impact from various activities, including goods and services sold, transportation, waste disposal and franchises.

According to the study, the sectors least likely to track these emissions are consumer goods at 54% and technology/telecommunications firms at 40%.

In contrast, transport manufacturers and energy companies are leading the way, with 66% and 59%, respectively, actively monitoring their scope three emissions.