Essar Oil UK chooses Mitsubishi for carbon capture project

Essar Oil UK (EOUK) has chosen Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as the technology licensor for its forthcoming EET Industrial Carbon Capture facility at Stanlow.

The EET Industrial Carbon Capture facility will incorporate carbon capture technology into the fluid catalytic cracker, which is essential in refineries worldwide.

Once captured, the carbon dioxide will be securely stored in depleted gas fields beneath Liverpool Bay, forming an integral part of the HyNet cluster in England’s North West.

Essar envisions the facility becoming operational in 2028, contributing to the reduction of approximately 860,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, a reduction equivalent to taking 400,000 cars off the road or more than 40% of all Stanlow emissions.