Octopus Energy signs Armed Forces Covenant

Octopus Energy Group has signed the Armed Forces Covenant and received the Bronze Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

This recognition highlights Octopus Energy’s commitment to supporting the armed forces and its openness to employing reservists and veterans, including those who may have injuries or illnesses.

Octopus Energy Founder Greg Jackson welcomed Vice Admiral Andy Kyte, Chief of Defence Logistics and Support, to the company’s London headquarters to meet with employees who have military service backgrounds.

The energy provider is actively recruiting military veterans for roles in engineering, tech development, customer service and recruitment.

Mr Jackson said: “Octopus champions a diverse team with a myriad of different skills, experiences and backgrounds that will help drive the green energy transition globally.”

Vice Admiral Andy Kyte, Chief of Defence Logistics and Support in the Royal Navy, said: “It’s really important that companies provide a pathway for our armed forces community to build engaging, rewarding careers.”